Gingrich: Mueller Hiring ‘Bad People’ Who Are ‘After Trump’

Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Special Counsel Robert Mueller was hiring “bad people” for his investigating into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

When asked if President Trump should fire Mueller Gingrich said, “I don’t think Trump should do anything, but the congressional Republicans ought to look into this. Mueller first four hires were all Democrats. One of them had worked for the Clinton Foundation, one of them had in two cases deliberately hid evidence from the defense, one of which was repudiated by 9-0 by the Supreme Court. These are bad people.”

Stephanopoulos said, “Bad people?”

Gingrich added, “Bad people. I mean, these are people who are going to be after Trump…He did not hire a single Republican in the first wave.”

