GOP Rep Gohmert: ‘No Collusion’ Between Trump Admin, Russia — ‘We Can Drop’ the Special Counsel

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) argued now that we know there is no collusion between the Trump administration and the Russian government, we can drop the special counsel probe headed up by former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

“[W]e now know there is no collusion between this administration and Russia – so we can drop the Independent Counsel, the Special Counsel – there is no further need,” he said.

Gohmert argued instead that a spotlight should be shined on the collusion within the Department of Justice.

“And now that we know the collusion between Comey and Mueller,” he continued. “He ran things by Mueller before he testified. He also ran things by other people in the Justice Department when he did the memo. There is so much collusion –- real collusion in the Justice Department.”

“[Mueller] needs to recuse himself from this matter,” Gohmert added. “We don’t need a special counsel. That was a ruse, once again, by the dishonest Comey.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor