Krauthammer: Sessions ‘Exposed the Absurdity of This Whole Exercise’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” columnist Charles Krauthammer stated Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony “exposed the absurdity of this whole exercise.” And criticized the “idea that there’s this kind of obligation to bring him down to find — to actually — to build a case for impeachment after three, four months” as “un-American.”

Krauthammer said Sessions “exposed the absurdity of this whole exercise. I mean, this is supposed to be about Russian meddling in our election. That wasn’t even an issue. Then it was supposed to be about the collusion. There’s not an ounce of evidence. … You know, this has been investigated for seven months. There have been leaks like the Titanic, and yet has there been any leak of anything implicating the president or — in the collusion with the Russians? No. And trying to tag it on Sessions is even more absurd.”

He added, “[T]his seems to me to be a case of all smoke and no fire. Yes, it all looks like this is a cover-up, but where’s the crime? It’s the first cover-up in history in the absence of a crime.”

Krauthammer further argued, “And going after Sessions is simply a way to go after Trump. I think — look, he won fair and square. He’s elected. He’s the president. You don’t like it, then you vote him out of office next time around. But the idea that there’s this kind of obligation to bring him down to find — to actually — to build a case for impeachment after three, four months is absurd. And I think it’s sort of un-American. If he commits high crimes and misdemeanors, yes, but show me, show me the evidence. And I think this is just a sideshow of a sideshow. They’re going up tributaries to try to find anybody who can be condemned. I thought Sessions did a very good job fending off all of these charges.”

