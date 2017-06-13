McAuliffe on Hillary: ‘We Have Just Got to Move On’

Tuesday on Politico’s “Off Message” podcast, Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) said it was time for the Democratic Party “to move on” from Hillary Clinton.

McAuliffe said, “I think you have got to move forward,” adding, “my advice would be we have just got to move on.”

Discussing the reasons for Clinton’s presidential election loss and Russia’s involvement, he added, “So, that awareness has to be raised, has to be analyzed, has to be fixed, and I think there are enough people. My advice would be to Hillary — there’s enough people that will do that and get that information out.”

