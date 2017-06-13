SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch: Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig Homers, Gives Fans Double Birds

by Trent Baker13 Jun 20170

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is likely facing a fine after flipping double birds at some hecklers Tuesday.

Puig crushed a homer to right-centerfield in the top of the second inning against the Cleveland Indians, rounded the bases and then flashed the middle finger of both hands as he was jogging to the dugout.

After the game, Puig admitted to stooping down the hecklers’ level.

“It’s something that came out,” Puig added after the game. “There’s really nothing I can do at this point.”

