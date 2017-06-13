Watch: Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig Homers, Gives Fans Double Birds

Yasiel Puig cranks a deep fly ball over the wall in right-center field for his 10th home run of the season, scoring Chris Taylor!!! pic.twitter.com/L2L7uZcuBo

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is likely facing a fine after flipping double birds at some hecklers Tuesday.

Puig crushed a homer to right-centerfield in the top of the second inning against the Cleveland Indians, rounded the bases and then flashed the middle finger of both hands as he was jogging to the dugout.

After the game, Puig admitted to stooping down the hecklers’ level.

Yasiel Puig said he was getting heckled. "I reacted that way," he said. "I stooped to their level." — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) June 14, 2017

“It’s something that came out,” Puig added after the game. “There’s really nothing I can do at this point.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent