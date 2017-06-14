Charlie Rose: There Has Been ‘A Season’ of ‘Coarse Political Rhetoric’ Like ‘Lock Her Up’

During CBS’ coverage of the shooting at a Congressional baseball practice, anchor Charlie Rose stated, “people talk about things like ‘lock her up,’ and we saw some of the most crude political language that we’d heard. … This has been a season of sort of coarse political rhetoric.”

Rose said, “[W]e saw during the time that members went back home, because of some of the debates in Congress, they were particularly raucous town meetings, not about threats to their lives, but clearly, the level in combativeness was more apparent than ever.”

He later added, after Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes said that it can be difficult for members of Congress to tell who is merely exercising their free speech rights and someone who has the intent of committing violence, “Clearly, we saw that during the campaign, which people talk about things like ‘lock her up,’ and we saw some of the most crude political language that we’d heard, even though there’s a long history of political attacks in American politics since the Founding Fathers. We did see expressions that we had not heard before. This has been a season of sort of coarse political rhetoric.”

