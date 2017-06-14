Chuck Todd on VA Shooting: ‘We Are All to Blame’ for the ‘Toxic Stew’ of Political Discourse

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” host Chuck Todd reacted to the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, VA, saying that we were “all to blame.”

Todd said, “Folks, some want to blame the left or the right or us in the media. But here’s who it seems too many folks don’t want to blame themselves. We are all to blame. This toxic stew that passes for political discourse seems beyond repair in the current moment. Just look at social media.”

“For too long, our collective politics has demonized the other side for caustic behavior while rationalizing that same behavior when it comes from someone who shares their politics,” he continued. “Maybe we ought to borrow another phrase that we’re all asked to do, when you see something, say something. And for political leaders, when you see caustic behavior, no matter if that person agrees with you, why don’t you say something to them?”

