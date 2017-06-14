SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hannity: ‘Bernie Sanders Is Not Responsible’ for Shooting, ‘I’m Not Going to do What the Left Does’

by Ian Hanchett14 Jun 20170

On Wednesday’s “Sean Hannity Show,” host Sean Hannity stated that Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is “not responsible” for the shooting at a Congressional baseball practice, and most of Sanders’ aren’t violent.

Hannity said, “I’m not going to do what the left does here. Bernie Sanders is not responsible for what one of his stupid supporters has to say. Because most Bernie Sanders supporters are not violent and not out there trying to kill Republicans, and Bernie said he was sickened by the entire anti-GOP massacre here, alright? And I believe him. But, if it’s, you know, the Oklahoma City bombing, didn’t stop Bill Clinton from blaming talk radio.”

