Listen: Audio From Shooting at Alexandria GOP Baseball Practice

Audio of Wednesday morning’s shooting in Alexandria, VA at a congressional Republican baseball practice has surfaced, per a report from The Hill.

The audio was offered by Tryshah Taylor, a woman who recorded the from nearby shortly after the incident was underway.

Five people, including House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), were hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor