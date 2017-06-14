Listen: Audio From Shooting at Alexandria GOP Baseball Practice

Audio of Wednesday morning’s shooting in Alexandria, VA at a congressional Republican baseball practice has surfaced, per a report from The Hill.
The audio was offered by Tryshah Taylor, a woman who recorded the from nearby shortly after the incident was underway.
Five people, including House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), were hospitalized as a result of the shooting.
(h/t The Hill)
