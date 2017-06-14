SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Listen: Audio From Shooting at Alexandria GOP Baseball Practice

by Jeff Poor14 Jun 20170

Audio of Wednesday morning’s shooting in Alexandria, VA at a congressional Republican baseball practice has surfaced, per a report from The Hill.

The audio was offered by Tryshah Taylor, a woman who recorded the from nearby shortly after the incident was underway.

Five people, including House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), were hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.