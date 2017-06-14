Mo Brooks: There ‘Must Have Been 50-100 Shots Fired’ Between Security and Shooter at Baseball Practice

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL) described the scene at the Congressional baseball practice where House Majority Whip Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot.
Brooks stated that the shooter was using a rifle, while members of the Congressional security details were firing handguns back at the shooter, and that there “must have been 50-100 shots fired.”
