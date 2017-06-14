Newt Gingrich: Virginia Shooting ‘Part of a Pattern’ of ‘Increasing Intensity of Hostility on the Left’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich attributed the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, VA that had resulted in five people hospitalized, including House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), to what he described as an “increasing intensity of hostility on the left.”

“It certainly was a shock this morning,” Gingrich said. “I don’t think any of us expected today to take this turn. But it’s part of a pattern, as you saw the sign this guy was holding. You’ve had an increasing intensity of hostility on the left. Look, I talk to college students regularly who say to me if they are openly for Trump, they get threatened.”

“The intensity on the left is very real,” he added. “Whether it is somebody, as so-called comedian, holding up the president’s head in blood or it’s right here in New York City, a play that shows the president being assassinated, or it’s Democratic leading national politicians who are so angry they have to use vulgarity because they can find any common language to talk. This intensity I think has been building since election night.”

