Rachel Maddow Denies Show Had Contact With VA Shooter; Segment Does Not Re-Air on Show Repeat

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” host Rachel Maddow reacted to news that James Hodgkinson, the now-deceased alleged shooter in an incident that has resulted in five people hospitalized, including House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), was a fan of her program.

Maddow referenced a Hodgkinson letter to the editor that appeared in the July 29, 2012 edition of the Belleview (IL) News-Democrat, but denied having received correspondence Hodgkinson.

“[H]e once submitted a letter to the editor that cited statistics about political donations that he says he heard on this TV show because he said he watched this TV show,” she said. “I should tell you we went through our correspondence today as soon as we got his name, as soon as we got that detail about him. We didn’t find evidence he ever sent anything to this show or tried to contact us at all.”

During the re-air of her program at 12 a.m. ET, the segment did not air. Instead, the opening segment was a replay of a May 26 segment about allegations of President Donald Trump and his associates having ties with the Russian government.

