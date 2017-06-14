Rand: ‘Nobody Would Have Survived’ Baseball Shooting Without Capitol Police, ‘It Would Have Been a Massacre Without Them’

Witness Sen. @RandPaul : "Nobody would have survived ... it would have been a massacre" if not for the Capitol Police https://t.co/eJmDQivPff

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) credited Capitol Police officers on the scene for preventing the shooting at a Congressional baseball practice from turning into a “massacre.”

Rand said, “I can tell you, that I think with absolute certainty, nobody would have survived without the Capitol Hill Police. They saved everybody’s life. Incredibly brave and deserve everyone’s praise, because, with this guy, who knows what his — how heavily armed he was, but nobody else had a weapon. So, he was just killing everyone — he would have. … They deserve our gratitude for saving — it would have been a massacre without them.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett