Angus King: Russian Hacking ‘The Most Serious Attack on the US Since September 11th’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senator Angus King (I-ME) argued that Russian interference in the 2016 election is “the most serious attack on the United States since September 11th,” and that Attorney General Jeff Sessions “doesn’t seem very interested in it.”

King said, “The other thing that was troubling though, that didn’t get as much publicity, I asked him [Sessions], did you ever get a briefing on the — what the Russians did? Did you seek a briefing? Did you ask about it? And he said, no, I only know what I read in the papers. This is the most serious attack on the United States since September 11th, and the chief law enforcement officer doesn’t seem very interested in it.”

