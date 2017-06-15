Australian Prime Minister Roasts Trump in Leaked Audio

In an audio recording released by Australia’s Nine News, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull roasted President Donald Trump at the annual Mid-Winter Ball in Canberra.

Turnbull responded to the leaked audio by saying the Trump impersonation was meant as a “good-humored roast” for a charity fundraiser.

During the impersonation of Trump, Turnbull said, “It was beautiful, the most beautiful putting me at ease ever.”

Watch (Part 2):

He continued, “The Donald and I. we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before. We are winning in the polls. We are, we are! Not the fake polls, Not the fake polls! They’re the ones we’re not winning in. We’re winning in the real polls. You know, the online polls. They are so easy to win. Did you know that? I know that, did you know that? I kind of know that, they are so easy to win. I have this Russian guy, believe me, it’s true, it is true.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN