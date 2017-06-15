Dennis Rodman Gives North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’

NBA Hall of Fame’s Dennis Rodman is in North Korea visiting dictator Kim Jong-un “trying to open a door” between the North Korea leader and United States President Donald Trump.
Thursday, Rodman did just that, giving North Korea’s sports minister a copy of Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal,” among other gifts, intended for Kim Jong-un.
Along with Trump’s book, Rodman gifted the North Korean dictator with two autographed generic basketball jerseys, bath soap sets, a mermaid jigsaw puzzle and a “Where’s Waldo?” book.
