SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dennis Rodman Gives North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’

by Trent Baker15 Jun 20170

NBA Hall of Fame’s Dennis Rodman is in North Korea visiting dictator Kim Jong-un “trying to open a door” between the North Korea leader and United States President Donald Trump.

Thursday, Rodman did just that, giving North Korea’s sports minister a copy of Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal,” among other gifts, intended for Kim Jong-un.

Along with Trump’s book, Rodman gifted the North Korean dictator with two autographed generic basketball jerseys, bath soap sets, a mermaid jigsaw puzzle and a “Where’s Waldo?” book.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x