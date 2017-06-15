Michigan Auto Dealership Says Local Panhandler Rejected Job Offer: ‘I Make More Money Than Any of You’

A Brighton, MI auto dealership put out a sign discouraging people from giving money to a local panhandler after managers said they offered him a job that he turned down because it was less money than he was currently making, says a ClickonDetroit report.

The sign, placed under the hood of a car at the dealership was created as a public service announcement, read, “Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a full-time job at $10 per hour. He said, ‘I make more than any of you,’ and he did not want the job. Please donate to a more worthy cause.”

Per the report, a duo of men, described as father and son, stand on the side of the road with signs saying, “Homeless, please help.”

The two men were arrested but were reportedly back on the side of the road again not long after with two new signs.

One read, “You can’t afford a one-bedroom apartment on $10 per hour.” The other said, “The median income in Livingston County is $70,000.”

Michigan State Police troopers said two people were arrested for vagrancy and disorderly conduct. No names were released because they have not been charged.

The dealership has since removed its sign.

