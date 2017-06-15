Pelosi: Trump ‘Flirting with Obstruction of Justice’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” while discussing reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was investigating President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice, Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D.-CA) said Trump was “flirting with obstruction of justice.”

Pelosi said, “We don’t know whether the president obstructed justice, but I know that he abused his power.”

She continued, “I think the president needs a few good nights of sleep or several maybe. He needs good legal guidance because clearly, he’s flirting with obstruction of justice. He clearly has abused power, but that is a different story from obstruction of justice. And again, it’s not about him. It’s about the United States of America. It’s about our electoral system. ”

“I ask all of the time, what do the Russians have on President Trump politically, personally or financially,” she added. “That he would put into question the value of sanctions on Russia for their aggressive behavior in Eastern Europe? That he would question Article Five of NATO? That he would give back opportunities for diplomats to be here that were exacted on the Russians for what they did hacking our election? Something is wrong with this picture. Something is wrong with this picture. Is it criminal? That remains to be seen. Is it an abuse of power? Very clearly.”

