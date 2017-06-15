Watch: Blimp Crashes, Catches Fire at US Open

An advertising blimp at the 2017 US Open golf tournament crashed and caught fire Thursday in Erin, WI.

advertisement

Per Fox 9, the blimp’s pilot, the only person on board, sustained serious burns and injuries from the crash.

The Washington County, WI sheriff’s office believes the blimp experienced mechanical problems prior to going down.

AirSign tweeted out an update on their pilot, saying he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be fine.

Thanks to everyone for your concerns, the blimp pilot is being taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok. No details on cause of crash — AirSign (@AirSign) June 15, 2017

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent