Watch: Blimp Crashes, Catches Fire at US Open

by Trent Baker15 Jun 20170

An advertising blimp at the 2017 US Open golf tournament crashed and caught fire Thursday in Erin, WI.

Per Fox 9, the blimp’s pilot, the only person on board, sustained serious burns and injuries from the crash.

The Washington County, WI sheriff’s office believes the blimp experienced mechanical problems prior to going down.

AirSign tweeted out an update on their pilot, saying he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be fine.

