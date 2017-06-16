CNN’s Acosta: Trump ‘Ushering In’ ‘A Return to the Cold War Between Washington and Havana’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta stated President Trump is “ushering in…a return to the cold war between Washington and Havana.”

Acosta said Trump is “ushering in a cold war — a return to the cold war between Washington and Havana. He made that very clear in this speech, going after the Castro government time and again, accusing the government in Havana of jailing political prisoners, of rounding up innocent people, putting them behind bars purely for political reasons. He talked about firing squads at one point, the sounds of gunshots in the air and the ocean breeze in Havana. That is the kind of cold war rhetoric that we have heard for decades between the United States and Cuba.”

