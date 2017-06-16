FS1’s Whitlock: Steph Curry, Warriors Refusing to Celebrate Championship with Trump ‘Un-American’ and ‘Really Cowardly’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Fox Sports 1 radio and television host Jason Whitlock weighed in on the report that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his teammates will turn down a trip to the White House to celebrate their NBA Finals victory with President Donald Trump.

advertisement

Whitlock urged the players to engage Trump if they have strong disagreements with him, but said their move, as well as other people who claim to be resisting the president, is “un-American” and “really cowardly.”

“If Steph Curry and members of the Golden State Warriors have strong disagreements with President Trump, they should go engage him in debate and discussion, and make their disagreements known to him, and give him an opportunity to react. This whole thing of resist, and we’re not going to deal with this person, and we’re going to ignore this person, it’s unhealthy, it’s un-American, it’s really cowardly. I like Steph Curry a lot, but he is a young person being led astray by social media and people in this country that just want to overthrow everything,” Whitlock stated.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent