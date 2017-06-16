SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Maher: ‘We Would Never Really Think’ Baseball Shooting Would Happen on the Left, ‘We Think of the Right’ Picking Up Guns

by Ian Hanchett16 Jun 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher commented on the Congressional baseball shooting by stating that you wouldn’t think something like that would happen on the left.

Maher said, “[T]he shooting this week, it was a liberal. It was a Bernie Sanders supporter. I mean, it’s odd, we live in a strange country. We would never really think this would happen on the left. We think of the right as the people who pick up guns and do crazy things like this. is it significant that this was a liberal, someone who watched MSNBC all day? Not that they’re to blame either, because they certainly are not.”

Later in the discussion, Maher stated that neither the majority of liberals nor the majority of conservatives look to violence as a solution.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

