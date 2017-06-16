Nicolle Wallace: Why Does Ann Coulter Care So Much About the ‘Fake’ Wall?

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” host Nicolle Wallace discussed conservative author Ann Coulter’s perceived displeasure with President Donald Trump she posted on her Twitter page over the president’s lack of progress on the promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Partial transcript as follows:

HEILEMANN: I think it’s important because I think for a lot of the hard-core anti-immigrant base, the Dreamer stuff has never mattered to them as much as the ‘build the wall, deport the illegal immigrants.’ If he continues to say, at least, he’s going to build a wall, he could probably hold those people, because this issue is not the core issue for them. It’s not something that animates them most.

WALLACE: Why is the wall so satisfying? I mean, there’s already a wall and there’s already drone protection. Why is the wall so satisfying to someone like Ann Coulter?

LOPEZ: It’s an easy image, and it’s an easy visual for people to wrap their heads around.

WALLACE: It’s fake.

LOPEZ: It’s totally fake. But what’s real? I mean, literally —

WALLACE: DACA, letting DREAMers stay —