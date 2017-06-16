SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘The View’: Calling a Woman ‘Hysterical’ Is Sexist

by Pam Key16 Jun 20170

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” when the panel was discussing that twice in recent Senate Intelligence Committee hearings, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was interrupted during her questioning of the witnesses and called “hysterical” by former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller, the co-host agreed calling a woman hysterical is sexist.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “So the former aide Jason Miller it was said he was being hysterical, quote, unquote. Do you think they would use the word hysterical against a male senator?

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “They would never do it, and I know Kamila Harris. She is one of the most even-keeled stately people. She is a former prosecutor and she was using that experience to kind of cross-examine him. Don’t we want that?

Co-host Sara Haines added, “The interesting thing about the word hysterical is its a word with a female baiting history. From hysterics which was a diagnosis reserved exclusively for women sending them uncontrollably insane and they would have to perform a hysterectomy. It’s actually just unique to a woman and her uterus.”

Jedediah Bila fought back saying, “If you watch her, and I have watched her repeatedly, she doesn’t oftentimes let people answer the question. That is a fact. She doesn’t let them answer to the point where they are, like, ‘can I answer the question?’ You need to be careful in this country or anywhere when you label everything sexist. She is a big girl, smart and confident and capable. I don’t need to feel sorry for her in this situation.”

Hostin said, “Calling a woman hysterical is sexist.”

Bila conceded, “OK, that’s fine.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x