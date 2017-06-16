‘The View’: Calling a Woman ‘Hysterical’ Is Sexist

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” when the panel was discussing that twice in recent Senate Intelligence Committee hearings, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was interrupted during her questioning of the witnesses and called “hysterical” by former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller, the co-host agreed calling a woman hysterical is sexist.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “So the former aide Jason Miller it was said he was being hysterical, quote, unquote. Do you think they would use the word hysterical against a male senator?

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “They would never do it, and I know Kamila Harris. She is one of the most even-keeled stately people. She is a former prosecutor and she was using that experience to kind of cross-examine him. Don’t we want that?

Co-host Sara Haines added, “The interesting thing about the word hysterical is its a word with a female baiting history. From hysterics which was a diagnosis reserved exclusively for women sending them uncontrollably insane and they would have to perform a hysterectomy. It’s actually just unique to a woman and her uterus.”

Jedediah Bila fought back saying, “If you watch her, and I have watched her repeatedly, she doesn’t oftentimes let people answer the question. That is a fact. She doesn’t let them answer to the point where they are, like, ‘can I answer the question?’ You need to be careful in this country or anywhere when you label everything sexist. She is a big girl, smart and confident and capable. I don’t need to feel sorry for her in this situation.”

Hostin said, “Calling a woman hysterical is sexist.”

Bila conceded, “OK, that’s fine.”

