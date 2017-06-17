SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Bill Cosby Spokesman to Gloria Allred: ‘Go Back to Law School’

by Jeff Poor17 Jun 2017

Saturday after Montgomery County, PA Judge Steven O’Neill declared a mistrial in the Bill Cosby criminal rape case, Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt took aim at Gloria Allred, the lawyer for 33 of Cosby’s accusers.

Speaking to reporters outside of the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, PA, Wyatt first quoted Huey P. Newton, the founder of the Black Panther Party.

“In the words of Huey P. Newton, power is the ability to define phenomenon, making it act in a designed manner,” he said.

After that, he offered Allred and attorneys “who conspired” advice.

“For all those attorneys, who conspired like Gloria Allred, tell them to go back to law school and take another class,” Wyatt added.

