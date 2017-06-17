Gingrich: Mueller ‘Should Recuse Himself’ — We’re Right Back Where Comey Was

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called for special counsel Robert Mueller to “recuse himself” from the Russian collusion investigation because of his close relationship with former FBI Director Jim Comey.

“You know, if [Trump]’s not under investigation, why can’t [Rod] Rosenstein say it? Here we are back to where Comey was,” Gingrich said to host Judge Jeanine. “Apparently, over and over again Trump is told privately you are not under investigation but nobody will officially admit it.”

“To the degree that Comey’s involved, Mueller, in theory, should recuse himself,” he argued. “The rules of justice are very simple. You cannot be investigating somebody you are a personal friend of. And that’s why this whole thing is so absurd… This whole thing is sick and we ought to understand how sick it is. If you look at who Mueller is hiring, it gets even sicker,” Gingrich argued.

