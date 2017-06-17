Judge Jeanine to Establishment GOP: ‘You’re in Power, Damn It! Do Something, Pass Something, Cut This Kumbaya Crap’

Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro went after the GOP establishment Saturday on “Justice.”

Pirro accused the establishment Republicans leaders of watching the Democrats “railroad their president, and then urged them to prove their loyalty by convincing everyone that they are not in on the “effort to take down” President Donald Trump.

“The Republican establishment not fighting for the commander-in-chief as day after day they watch him being savaged, forcing him to defend himself and run the country. Think about it. If he’s knocked out, the succession is clear and things go back to the way they were,” Pirro said.

“You’re in power, damn it!” she later exclaimed. “Do something, pass something, cut this kumbaya crap, put on your big boy pants and act like you’re in power, act like you give a damn! And more importantly, convince us that you are not in on the effort to take down the president of the United States.”

