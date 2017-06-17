Malcolm Nance Doubles Down on Calling Stephen Miller ‘Baby Goebbels’

During the online “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” MSNBC terrorism analyst and former intel analyst Malcolm Nance doubled down on his earlier comparison of Trump adviser Stephen Miller to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

advertisement

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said that Nance “was liked by both sides of the aisle” until he became “a hysterical person, like you are.”

The rest of the panel denied that Nance was hysterical, and Marlow pushed back that IT WAS HYSTERICAL FOR Nance TO HAVE “called one of the key members of Trump’s administration Goebbels.”

Nance responded, “That’s not true. I called him baby Goebbels.” The remark drew applause from the audience.

Host Bill Maher then argued that “you can compare someone to Hitler without the part about killing all the Jews.”

Maher continued that President Trump is “very similar to where Hitler was…in 1942, when Hitler was going crazy, and the high command, right? Was like, ‘Oh my God, what are we going to do? Because he’s telling us that we can’t withdraw from Stalingrad.’ That seems to me where people are in the Republican Party — are going to with Donald Trump now. Not that I’m saying he’s an anti-Semite. I’m not saying anything else about comparison with Hitler.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo