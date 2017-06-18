Chuck Todd: After 5 Months in Office Trump’s Presidency Is in ‘Peril’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd said the presidency of Donald Trump was in “peril.”

Todd said,” President Trump has been in office for less than five months, and it’s fair to say that his presidency is now in some peril. News organizations led by The Washington Post reported this week that Mr. Trump is under investigation for possible obstruction of justice.

“President struck back on Twitter seeming to acknowledging that that fact was true, but then a source close to his outside counsel unassisted that when President Trump said I am being investigating for firing the FBI director, that was not an acknowledgment that he was being investigated for firing the FBI director,” he added.

