CNN’s Sellers Blasts GOP for ’13 All-White Males’ Writing Health Care Bill’ — ‘Travesty of Justice’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” CNN contributor Bakari Sellers said the Republican heath care bill is a “travesty of justice,” being drafted by “13 all white males in the back room.”

Sellers said, “Even when you compare it to 2009, you had the Democratic party, the House Republican — House Democrats at that time under Nancy Pelosi’s leadership, they had over 20 hearings. You know, this took a year before it passed. So this is not comparable to what happened in 2009. But I’d just love to see Mitch McConnell, and everyone else just cloak themselves in such hypocrisy and the travesty and why we need more Republicans with courage like my colleague here to the right, and why we need more Republicans to stand up is because the Republican party right now is trying to take away health insurance from 23 million people, and they are literally drafting up a piece of legislation that affects one-sixth of our economy under the cover of darkness, which is 13 all white males in the back room.”

He added, “This is the problem that Americans have and why they distrust the process and why they distrust Democrats and Republicans alike, because we moved too fast in 2009, but the Republicans didn’t learn a lesson, and they are now the ones who have the ball, and it’s a travesty of justice.”