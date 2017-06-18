Gingrich: ‘Comey May Be Under Investigation’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich pointed out that no one knows who is under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russian collusion probe.

advertisement

Gingrich said former FBI Director James Comey, “deliberately leaked to a college professor to leak to “The New York Times” for the purpose of getting a special counsel.”

He added, “Comey may be under investigation.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN