Jill Abramson: ‘Extremely Divisive’ Trump Is Benefiting From a ‘Rage Machine’

Sunday on CNN’s “GPS,” while discussing the negative political discourse playing a role in the shooting of Republicans practicing for a congressional charity baseball game, which critically injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), former executive editor of The New York Times Jill Abramson said President Donald Trump and Republicans are more responsible because they are “benefitting from a kind of rage machine that operates in this country.”

Abramson said, “I do think that both sides are not equally at fault and that there’s been a bit of a false equivalency at work, especially in the discussion over the past couple of days. I think that in terms of political leadership right now that both President Trump and the congressional leadership on the Republican side are extremely divisive and that they are really benefitting from a kind of rage machine that operates in this country.”

