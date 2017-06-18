Newt Gingrich Calls Joe Scarborough ‘a Prostitute’; Defends Pro-Trump Stances

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich took aim at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough, his former colleague in the U.S. House of Representatives, for suggesting Gingrich’s criticism of former FBI Director Robert Mueller was tied to the appointment Gingrich’s wife, Callista Gingrich, to the U.S. ambassadorship to the Vatican.

This is grotesque and fans the flames of rage among the unbalanced. What exactly is the price of an ambassadorship these days? https://t.co/zOkf4Pi91z — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 15, 2017

Gingrich told host Jeanine Pirro his support for Trump had been a constant and that for Scarborough to have said that suggest he is a “prostitute.”

“Now we know to the degree of which Joe [Scarborough] is a prostitute that apparently he would do that,” Gingrich said. “I wouldn’t. My record of being for Trump is clear. It’s unending. I just wrote a book, ‘Understanding Trump.’ I am deeply committed to this presidency because I think we need to shake up Washington. By the way, when I ran in ’12, it was very similar to Trump except I wasn’t as good as he is. So there’s a long continuum of my support for Reagan, to the ‘Contract With America,’ to Donald Trump. And I would challenge Joe Scarborough, who knows me pretty darn well, to be honest about this.”

