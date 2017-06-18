Rubio: Trump Is ‘Not Going’ to Fire Mueller

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said he does not believe President Donald Trump would fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is leading the Russia investigation.

Rubio said, “Well, first of all, that’s not going to happen. I don’t believe it’s going to happen and here’s what I would say. The best thing that could happen for the president and the country is a full and credible investigation. I really truly believe that. If we want to put all this behind us, let’s find out what happened, let’s put it out there, and let’s not undermine the credibility of the investigation. So my view on it is that is the best thing that could happen for the president and for the country. And I believe ultimately that’s what will happen, irrespective of all the other stuff that’s going on out there.”

