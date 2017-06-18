SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sen Angus King: We Are 20 Percent Into Russian Collusion Investigation

by Pam Key18 Jun 20170

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said the Senate Intelligence Committee was about 20 percent into the Russian collusion investigation during the 2016 presidential election.

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: Where is the Senate Intel Committee on this investigation timetable wise? I know you don’t know the exact end day of when you think you can draw a conclusion, but at least give me some sense of where you are.

KING: First I can say categorically that the collusion or cooperation aspect of the investigation is not over. As far as that goes, I would say that we’re 20 percent into it just to throw a number at it. A lot of people have said ‘when do you think you will be done?’ Maybe at the end of the year. This is s a very complexion matter involving thousands of pages of intelligence documents, lots of witnesses. There is a lot of information yet to go.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x