Sen Angus King: We Are 20 Percent Into Russian Collusion Investigation

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said the Senate Intelligence Committee was about 20 percent into the Russian collusion investigation during the 2016 presidential election.

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: Where is the Senate Intel Committee on this investigation timetable wise? I know you don’t know the exact end day of when you think you can draw a conclusion, but at least give me some sense of where you are.

KING: First I can say categorically that the collusion or cooperation aspect of the investigation is not over. As far as that goes, I would say that we’re 20 percent into it just to throw a number at it. A lot of people have said ‘when do you think you will be done?’ Maybe at the end of the year. This is s a very complexion matter involving thousands of pages of intelligence documents, lots of witnesses. There is a lot of information yet to go.