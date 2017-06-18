SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trump Attorney: Trump Is Not Under Investigation

by Pam Key18 Jun 20170

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” one of President Trump’s attorneys Jay Sekulow said President Donald Trump is not under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Friday Trump tweeted, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.”

Sekulow said, “The president is not under investigation by the special counsel. The tweet from the president was in response to the five anonymous sources purportedly leaking info to The Washington Post.”

He continued, “Let me be clear here, as it has since the beginning, the president is not and has not been under investigation for obstruction.”

“He’s not afraid of the investigation — there is no investigation,” adding, “There is not an investigation of the President of the United States, period.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x