Trump Attorney: Trump Is Not Under Investigation

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” one of President Trump’s attorneys Jay Sekulow said President Donald Trump is not under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Friday Trump tweeted, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.”

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Sekulow said, “The president is not under investigation by the special counsel. The tweet from the president was in response to the five anonymous sources purportedly leaking info to The Washington Post.”

He continued, “Let me be clear here, as it has since the beginning, the president is not and has not been under investigation for obstruction.”

“He’s not afraid of the investigation — there is no investigation,” adding, “There is not an investigation of the President of the United States, period.”

