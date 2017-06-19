Alan Dershowitz: Russia Probe Becoming ‘Too Political’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Havard law professor Alan Dershowitz called the probe into the alleged ties between President Donald Trump, his associates and his 2016 campaign as becoming “too political.”

That probe, headed by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, was opening itself to criticism by hiring attorneys that had previously donated to Democratic political causes.

“In a partisan atmosphere like this, you have to be so careful not to give the other side the ability to claim prejudice,” he said. “And I think they have given the other side the ability to claim prejudice.”

He said the probe was becoming too political overall and pointed the finger at both sides of the aisle.

“This is becoming very political, when you have the Justice Department itself being on both sides, prosecuting the president – possibly – and also serving as defense witnesses for the president,” Dershowitz added. “This is just becoming too political on both sides.”

Dershowitz went on to say this was a cautionary tale about “criminalizing political differences” as a whole and that it needed to be stopped.

