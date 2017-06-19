SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Brzezinski: ‘Literally No Real Men’ in the WH, ‘Maybe Bring in a Woman’ Who Can Get Trump to Stop Tweeting

by Ian Hanchett19 Jun 20170

On Monday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, co-host Mika Brzezinski stated that there aren’t any “real men” in the White House and suggested that because no one can get the president to stop tweeting, they should possibly bring in a woman.

Brzezinski said, “Think about it, there are no men in the White House, literally no real men, I’ve said it before. Nobody can get him to stop tweeting. Maybe bring in a woman. Maybe just one, who can get this guy to stop tweeting and shooting himself in the foot.”

(h/t Mediaite)

