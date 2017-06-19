Chris Matthews: Trump Voters Embrace Archie Bunker Stereotype

Monday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews said the combination of the Hollywood’s sensitivity to LGBT issues and the Archie Bunker parody of conservative views has caused President Donald Trump’s supporters to embrace the Bunker character.

Matthews said, “Hollywood, the news business is very careful about gender identity, about sexuality. We are very careful with the language we use. Very careful about the LGBT concerns generally. Do you ever see that same sensitivity about white working class people? I grew up in a country that made fun of those people.”

“Archie Bunker was that guy,” he continued. “Hollywood greatly enjoyed making fun of this guy. He was probably Irish, but they didn’t say so. He lived in Queens. So I think Hollywood made a point of enjoying that difference in a way that got to them. And they said, ‘OK, do you want me to be Archie Bunker, I’m voting Republican this time. I’ll stick with you guys.'”

