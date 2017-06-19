SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

FNC’s Kilmeade on Shakespeare Caesar Protests: ‘Don’t Interrupt the Play’ – It’s Not Right to Rush the Stage

by Ian Hanchett19 Jun 20170

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” co-host Brian Kilmeade reacted to people storming the stage of the Shakespeare in the Park production depicting President Trump as assassinated Julius Caesar by stating that people shouldn’t rush the stage or interrupt the play, but rather protest outside of the play if they feel the need to do so.

Kilmeade said, “I don’t think it was right when the cast [of ‘Hamilton’] was yelling at Mike Pence. I don’t think it’s right when you see a lot of these guys screaming at Republicans. Just let them do Shakespeare in the Park. Do your display outside the actual play itself, and don’t interrupt the play. … I don’t think you should take a play from the disruptor’s playbook. … I don’t think it’s right for the audience to rush the stage.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x