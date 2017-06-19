FNC’s Kilmeade on Shakespeare Caesar Protests: ‘Don’t Interrupt the Play’ – It’s Not Right to Rush the Stage

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” co-host Brian Kilmeade reacted to people storming the stage of the Shakespeare in the Park production depicting President Trump as assassinated Julius Caesar by stating that people shouldn’t rush the stage or interrupt the play, but rather protest outside of the play if they feel the need to do so.

Kilmeade said, “I don’t think it was right when the cast [of ‘Hamilton’] was yelling at Mike Pence. I don’t think it’s right when you see a lot of these guys screaming at Republicans. Just let them do Shakespeare in the Park. Do your display outside the actual play itself, and don’t interrupt the play. … I don’t think you should take a play from the disruptor’s playbook. … I don’t think it’s right for the audience to rush the stage.”

