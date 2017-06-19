FNC’s Stirewalt: Shakespeare Caesar Stage-Rushing Like College Students Shutting Down Speakers They Don’t Like

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered” Fox News Channel Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt reacted to reacted to people storming the stage of the Shakespeare in the Park production depicting President Trump as assassinated Julius Caesar by stating that life doesn’t have a mute button, and people don’t have a right to not be offended.

Stirewalt began by saying that the protesters are acting like snowflakes. He continued, “We are doing a very poor job as a civilization right now. We — it — this is almost as disheartening to me, what’s happening there, and what’s happening when people can’t give a lecture on a college campus, what’s happening in all of these spaces. There is no mute function on life. … And the reality is, you are going to hear things that you find offensive, and that is the cost. That is what comes. That is the price. Our Supreme Court has just taken one of the strongest stands ever on the First Amendment. This is the strongest First Amendment court. We are hearing today, hate speech is protected. The Washington Redskins can call themselves the Redskins, and you can’t stop them. All of these things are rolling out from a Supreme Court that is trying to affirm, hey people, in a free society, you will be offended. you have a right — the government cannot infringe your speech, but you do not have a right to not be offended. So, cut it out.”

