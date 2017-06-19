Grassley: It Would Help If the White House Toned Down the Rhetoric ‘a Little Bit’

Monday in an interview with ABC News, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) discussed the negative political discourse playing a role in the shooting of Republicans practicing for a congressional charity baseball game.

advertisement

Grassley said it would help if the White House toned down its rhetoric.

Grassley said, “I see Republicans blaming Democrats and maybe Democrats blaming Republicans. But we all have a problem that we have to deal with, and that is—tone it down a little bit. It would help if at the White House it was toned down a little bit, too because people know Congress as a bunch of faces — 535. It doesn’t stand out if a Senator Grassley or a Senator Klobuchar says something like there ought to be a change made like the president says there ought to be a change made.”

(h/t NTK)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN