Jason Whitlock Hammers Kaepernick Over ‘Stupid’ Slave Catcher Analogy — Black People Have Never Needed a Slave Catcher

Monday on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself,” co-host Jason Whitlock slammed free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who compared cops to slave catchers in a tweet after a Minnesota police officer was found not guilty in the shooting death of Philando Castile.

Whitlock called Kaepernick’s comparison “stupid,” reasoning that, unlike slave catchers, black people actually need the police.

“Kaepernick is so pro-black he doesn’t understand what black people in the black community are dealing with on a day-to-day basis,” Whitlock stated. “They need the police.”

“He’s not saying that you don’t need the police,” Fox Sports 1’s Eric Davis interrupted.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, when you start analogizing someone to slave catchers — you know who calls slave catchers? Slave owners. You know who calls the police? People in need. We just had policemen save the lives and take bullets for politicians in Washington D.C. and this ignorant quarterback is at this time, when we just had black police officers take bullets for politicians, and this ignorant wants to compare them to slave catchers. It’s stupid,” Whitlock responded.

He continued, “There is a problem in America and the criminal justice system. He’s not remotely getting at it. He’s doing things that are popular over Twitter and really aren’t in the best interest of black people who actually live in the black communities because those people, in the inner cities, are calling the police in need of help.”

