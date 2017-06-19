Minor League Team Mocks Tim Tebow With Scoreboard Graphic of Him Crying

The Charleston RiverDogs had some fun this weekend at Tim Tebow’s expense while his Columbia Fireflies were in town.
As Fireflies players came up to bat Saturday, the graphic on the scoreboard for players besides Tebow showed a picture of the player with Tebow crying in the background and read “Not Tim Tebow.”
We're not sure who IS batting, but we're relatively sure it's not @TimTebow. @MiLBPromos pic.twitter.com/EJIk2XfjdZ
— Charleston RiverDogs (@ChasRiverDogs) June 16, 2017
When Tebow came up, there was the team photo of Tebow with him crying in the background, and it read “Tim Tebow.”
(h/t The Comeback)
