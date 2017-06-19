Minor League Team Mocks Tim Tebow With Scoreboard Graphic of Him Crying

First at bat in Charleston, Tim Tebow singles, gets a fist pound from Riverdogs 1b. Riverdogs use crying football scoreboard background. pic.twitter.com/jG3bG3ftTI

The Charleston RiverDogs had some fun this weekend at Tim Tebow’s expense while his Columbia Fireflies were in town.

advertisement

As Fireflies players came up to bat Saturday, the graphic on the scoreboard for players besides Tebow showed a picture of the player with Tebow crying in the background and read “Not Tim Tebow.”

When Tebow came up, there was the team photo of Tebow with him crying in the background, and it read “Tim Tebow.”

(h/t The Comeback)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent