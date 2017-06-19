SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Minor League Team Mocks Tim Tebow With Scoreboard Graphic of Him Crying

by Trent Baker19 Jun 20170

The Charleston RiverDogs had some fun this weekend at Tim Tebow’s expense while his Columbia Fireflies were in town.

As Fireflies players came up to bat Saturday, the graphic on the scoreboard for players besides Tebow showed a picture of the player with Tebow crying in the background and read “Not Tim Tebow.”

When Tebow came up, there was the team photo of Tebow with him crying in the background, and it read “Tim Tebow.”

(h/t The Comeback)

