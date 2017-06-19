Sanders: My Republican Colleagues Are ‘Cowardly’

While discussing the Republican health care plan at a live Facebook event, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Senate Republicans were “cowardly.”

Sanders said, “Our Republican colleagues are so cowardly, are so frightful that the American people will learn what’s in their legislation, that they refuse to have one hearing, one open discussion, about it.”

