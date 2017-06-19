SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Tucker Carlson Takes on #HuntRepublicans Democratic Strategist: ‘You’re An Unbalanced Person’

by Jeff Poor19 Jun 20170

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson questioned Democratic operative James Devine of New Jersey who tweeted an insensitive message after the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

Shortly following the shooting of House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Devine reacted by posting a tweet with the hashtag “#HuntRepublicanCongressmen.”

After several rounds of Carlson questioning Devine’s timing of the tweet and Devine’s justification of it, Carlson ended the interview with his assessment of Devine.

“You know what?” Carlson said. “You’re an unbalanced person. And it’s distressing more Democrats haven’t disavowed you. I hope they will.”

