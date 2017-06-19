Tucker Carlson Takes on #HuntRepublicans Democratic Strategist: ‘You’re An Unbalanced Person’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson questioned Democratic operative James Devine of New Jersey who tweeted an insensitive message after the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

advertisement

Shortly following the shooting of House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Devine reacted by posting a tweet with the hashtag “#HuntRepublicanCongressmen.”

We are in a war with selfish, foolish & narcissistic rich people. Why is it a shock when things turn violent? #HuntRepublicanCongressmen — James Devine (@James_J_Devine) June 14, 2017

After several rounds of Carlson questioning Devine’s timing of the tweet and Devine’s justification of it, Carlson ended the interview with his assessment of Devine.

“You know what?” Carlson said. “You’re an unbalanced person. And it’s distressing more Democrats haven’t disavowed you. I hope they will.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor