CNN’s Lemon: A Republican Winning in Georgia ‘Shouldn’t Be Breaking News’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” host Don Lemon reacted to the results in Georgia’s special election by saying a Republican winning in Georgia shouldn’t be breaking news.

Lemon said, “What’s interesting is that, breaking news, a Republican wins in Georgia, it shouldn’t be breaking news. This is the way it should happen. But the fact, David, that it was so close, at least it appeared in the polling and in the results, as well. The results are actually really close.”

He then asked, “What does this say about the state of affairs, especially the Trump — is there a mandate for Donald Trump? Will he keep his support? Will it stay the same? Are Democrats looking at this as necessarily a loss, or they got close and maybe there’s hope for them in the midterms?”

