Franken: ‘The President Might Be Gullible When It Comes to China’

Tuesday on MSNBC, Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) said President Donald Trump “might be gullible” about China’s actions in helping America deal with North Korea.

Franken was asked about President Trump’s latest tweet.

While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

Franken said, “I don’t know why he put the exclamation point on there. I don’t think he knows that. I don’t know, in terms of this young man, if Xi did anything. And I think that — may I say that the president might be gullible when it comes to China.”

Reacting to the death of American Otto Warmbier he added, “I think this is the equivalent to murder, yeah. They had him in custody, and they — we hadn’t seen him until he comes back in this coma. Yeah, that’s — that’s the equivalent of murder to me.”

