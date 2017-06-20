GOP Sen Lee: I’m ‘Frustrated’ by ‘Lack of Transparency’ In GOP Healthcare Bill, ‘Small Handful’ of Leadership Staffers Writing It

In a Facebook video Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) said that even though he’s a part of the Senate’s healthcare working group, he hasn’t seen the healthcare bill the Senate is working on, and it has become clear that the bill isn’t being written by the group, but rather it’s being written by staffers of the Senate’s GOP leadership.

Lee said he hasn’t seen the bill, “even though I’ve been a member of this working group among Senate Republicans assigned to help narrow the focus of some of this. I haven’t seen the bill. And it has become increasingly apparent in the last few days that, even though we thought we were going to be in charge of writing a bill within this working group, it’s not being written by us. It’s apparently being written by a small handful of staffers for members of the Republican leadership in the Senate.”

He added, “So, if you’re frustrated by the lack of transparency in this process, I share your frustration. I share it wholeheartedly. The American people need and deserve to be able to see legislation as it moves through the Senate.”

