Tucker Carlson: ‘Democrats Still Have Literally No Idea Why They Keep Losing Elections’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson opened his show on why Democrats are continuing to lose these elections.

Carlson, who offered his commentary two hours before the Georgia 6th congressional district special election was called for Republican Karen Handel over Democrat Jon Ossoff, said the Democrats’ poor performance could be chalked up to their party putting a candidate on the ballot that didn’t necessarily stand for what voters wanted.

Partial transcript as follows:

[D]emocrats still have literally no idea why they keep losing elections. If they did they would have run a real candidate with a real job who understands the constituents he is attempting to represent. Instead, Democrats put up a 30-year-old semi-employed documentary filmmaker who can’t even vote for himself because he doesn’t live in the district. He’s got a ton of trendy rich people positions on just about every topic – the abortion people love him. He is gravely concerned about climate and childhood obesity and the availability of organic kale. He thinks illegal aliens are noble. He went to the London School of Economics. He is super fit and way smarter than you want. We could go on and on, but you’ve seen it all before. That’s the point. Voters have seen it before, too. And outside of Brooklyn and in the west side of L.A., they are not that into it. That’s why Democrats keep losing.

